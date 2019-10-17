Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 189 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 33,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.66. The stock had a trading volume of 276,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,156. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.33.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

