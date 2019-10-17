Remme (REM) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Remme has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $1.83 million and $179,789.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex and Gate.io.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043069 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.39 or 0.05987297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043314 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

