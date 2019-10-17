Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,205 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

