Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,519 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Nucor by 228.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

