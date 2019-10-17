Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.