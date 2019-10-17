Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 237 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

NYSE GS opened at $207.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.21. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

