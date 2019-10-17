Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 668 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.