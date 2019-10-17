Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Universal Insurance by 34.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Universal Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,623,867.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $200,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,438,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,730.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.95. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 12.14%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

