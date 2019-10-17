Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.29. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.25 million.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

