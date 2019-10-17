Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Set at $17.50 by DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $17.50 price objective on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

Redfin stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Redfin has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $79,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,534. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 704,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Redfin by 57.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 364,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $6,461,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

