Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marston’s (MARS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marston’s (LON: MARS) in the last few weeks:

10/16/2019 – Marston’s had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 100 ($1.31).

10/15/2019 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Marston’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/14/2019 – Marston’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/7/2019 – Marston’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON MARS opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Thursday. Marston’s PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of $773.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

