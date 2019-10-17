Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2019 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

10/6/2019 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/4/2019 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/2/2019 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 42,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,942. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Entegris Inc alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.