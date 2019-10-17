Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $166.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

