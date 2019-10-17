Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,048 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 28,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 40,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

