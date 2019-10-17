RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in September

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 30th total of 290,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RICK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 73.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.9% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 102.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 122.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

