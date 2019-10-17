Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Randa G. Newsome Sells 4,300 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $200.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,193,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,435,000 after buying an additional 338,493 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.11.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

