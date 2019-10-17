Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,083,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,408,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

