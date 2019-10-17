Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.50

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 198.33 ($2.59), with a volume of 135960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.60).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rank Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a market cap of $847.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Rank Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Rank Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.