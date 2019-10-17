Randolph Co Inc Has $1.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after purchasing an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $300.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.75 and its 200 day moving average is $291.81. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

