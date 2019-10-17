Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.84

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and traded as high as $207.00. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 78,867 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.82.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

