Quixant (LON:QXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $235.72

Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.72 and traded as high as $189.00. Quixant shares last traded at $182.00, with a volume of 3,638 shares changing hands.

QXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Friday, September 20th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quixant from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a market cap of $128.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Jon Jayal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,075 ($5,324.71).

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

