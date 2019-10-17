QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.