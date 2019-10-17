QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.33

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 4515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

