QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 58,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. QCR has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.76 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

In other QCR news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 84.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

