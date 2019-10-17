Qbao (QBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,730.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $535,967.00 and $7,730.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000626 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

