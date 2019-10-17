Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Shares of HII opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

