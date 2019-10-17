Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 134.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

