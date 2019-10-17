Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2019 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NUE opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

