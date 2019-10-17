Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp Lowered by Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.14.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.55 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.61.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

