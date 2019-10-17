Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

PSX stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,710,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

