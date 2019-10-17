Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Boosted by Analyst

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

