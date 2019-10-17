Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Major Shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Plaisance Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.45.

PCYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Pure Cycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.