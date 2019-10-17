Public Storage to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.43.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $242.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $52,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

