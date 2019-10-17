Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 340,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,289,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $101,739.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

