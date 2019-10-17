Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

PRU traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.73. 169,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,055. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

