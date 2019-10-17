Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Scott Sleyster Sells 12,994 Shares

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 622,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

