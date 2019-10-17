Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 103,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,313. The company has a market capitalization of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.17. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,435.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

