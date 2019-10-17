Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.50 by HSBC

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.90 ($20.81).

ETR:PSM opened at €12.86 ($14.95) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €21.92 ($25.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

