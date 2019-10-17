ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.36

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.36 and traded as high as $26.98. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

