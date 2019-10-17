ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Up 7.1%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.79, approximately 212,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 206,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

