Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

NYSE:PG opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

