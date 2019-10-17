Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Purchases 50,000 Shares

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £90,500 ($118,254.28).

PAM stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Premier Asset Management Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.63.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

