PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $373,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $991,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $5,342,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,777.43 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,846.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

