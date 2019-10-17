PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.17-6.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.17-6.27 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

