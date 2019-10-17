PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.17-6.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. PPG Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.17-6.27 EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.