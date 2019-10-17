Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report sales of $105.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.30 million and the highest is $106.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $411.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.10 million to $414.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.15 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $419.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBPB. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Potbelly and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

PBPB opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,866 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Potbelly by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 138,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Potbelly by 2,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 144,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

