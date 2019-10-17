Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.78.

NYSE:POST traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. 42,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,861. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 203.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 9.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,175,000 after acquiring an additional 309,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 40.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 166,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Post by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

