Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 112,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter worth $89,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

