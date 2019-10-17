Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,686. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.35. Polar Power has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on POLA shares. ValuEngine raised Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

