PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $100,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

